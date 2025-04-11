Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 41 jolts Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Myanmar

Updated on: 11 April,2025 11:00 AM IST  |  Myanmar
ANI |

Top

India continues Operation Brahma in response to the deadly earthquake that took place in the region on March 28 and the country issued a rare plea for help. The Indian assistance team assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Myanmar. File pic

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Myanmar
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar on Friday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.


The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.


In a post  on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 11/04/2025 08:02:14 IST, Lat: 18.34 N, Long: 95.89 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar.


India continues Operation Brahma in response to the deadly earthquake that took place in the region on March 28 and the country issued a rare plea for help.

The Indian assistance team assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Widening Operation Brahma. After assessing 6 affected sites in Mandalay, the safety & demolition engineers team from India assessed 6 sites in Naypyitaw today. And an Orthopedic surgeon from our Medical team is assisting treatment of 70 patients at a Naypyitaw Hospital."

India has been actively engaged in the relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar as part of Operation Brahma, with the Indian Army providing critical relief in its Field Hospital in Mandalay, the country's worst-hit city.

As of April 9, a total of 1,651 patients have been treated at the Army Field Hospital, with 281 patients receiving treatment on that day alone, as per a release by the Army.

The hospital also conducted seven major and 38 minor surgeries. In addition, an Indian Army Engineer team (19 ER) travelled from Mandalay to the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, where they met with officials from Myanmar's Ministry of Construction to assess the demolition of select buildings.

Meanwhile, another team of orthopaedic specialists from the Field Hospital also travelled to Nay Pyi Taw, where they discussed specialist prosthetics for 70 patients affected by the earthquake with the Myanmar Ministry of Health.

As per the State Administration Council's communication team as of Friday, 3,645 people have died, 5,017 have been injured, and 148 are still unaccounted for in Myanmar's terrible 7.7-magnitude earthquake that took place on March 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

earthquake myanmar world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK