Myanmar earthquake death toll surpasses 2700

With many areas hit by Friday’s earthquake still not reached by rescue crews, those numbers are still expected to rise.

People look to salvage items from their destroyed homes. Pic/AFP

The death toll from the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Myanmar has surpassed 2700, with thousands more injured, Myanmar media reported on Tuesday. The head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, said in the capital, Naypyidaw, that 2719 people have now been found dead, with 4521 others injured and 441 missing. With many areas hit by Friday’s earthquake still not reached by rescue crews, those numbers are still expected to rise.

Woman rescued after 91 hrs

Rescue workers saved a 63-year-old woman from the rubble of a building in Myanmar’s capital Tuesday, 91 hours after being buried when the building collapsed. However, hope was fading of finding many more survivors of the violent earthquake.

UK pledges GBP 10 mn in aid

The UK Government has pledged up to GBP 10 million in humanitarian aid to support the people of Myanmar. The funding will be directed toward providing emergency relief, including food, clean water, medical supplies, and temporary shelter to those affected by the disaster, it said in a statement.

