Chhorii 2 takes us back to the sugarcane fields, where a new horror awaits. Nushrratt Bharuccha's biggest hurdle is an evil in the form of a caveman who preys on young girls for immortality

Chhorii 2 ending explained

Chhorii 2 ending explained: Will Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan's film have a 3rd part?

Nushrratt Bharuccha makes a powerful return to the Chhorii 2, an even more dramatic sequel than its predecessor. Also starring Soha Ali Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani, the second part delves into yet another pressing societal issue against the girl child. Director Vishal Furia does an excellent job of tying the two films together so that viewers who missed watching the first part can still watch the sequel without feeling a void.

The story’s not over just yet

Spoiler ahead! The sequel is a gut-wrenching watch, and unlike the first part, it does get you hooked. However, barring a few jump scares, it isn’t really a horror movie at its heart but fights the real evil in society. After tackling female foeticide, Furia brings forth the topic of child marriage by blending folklore. Nushrratt’s daughter is kidnapped by her husband, who is seeking revenge after a wait of 7 years. The story takes us back to the sugarcane fields, where a new horror awaits. Nushrratt’s biggest hurdle is an evil in the form of a caveman who preys on young girls for immortality. He is aided by Soha Ali Khan, blinded by duty and a powerful arch-nemesis for Nushrratt.

Chhorii 3 in the works?

The film has the usual good wins over evil plot, but instead of putting a lid on it with a happy ending, Furia decides to twist it even more. When all seems well with Nushrratt finally saving her daughter from the hands of evil, also with Soha’s help, who finally understands her worth as a woman, the story takes a dramatic turn. Nushrratt fails to escape the caveman and decides to battle it out while leaving her daughter in the care of Soha. Will she succeed in defeating evil once and for all? This is what might form the crux for Chhorii 3.

About Chhorii 2

Directed by Vishal Furia, who also directed the first part, Chhorii 2 also features Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 11 under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions.