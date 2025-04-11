Chhorii 2 brings Nushrratt Bharuccha back to where it all started. However, she’s now stronger than ever and will leave no stone unturned to protect her daughter from the evils of supernatural and real life

Chhorii 2 movie review

Listen to this article Chhorii 2 review: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film is a gut-wrenching watch that surpasses its predecessor x 00:00

Film: Chhorii 2

Director: Vishal Furia

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani

Runtime: 2 hours 13 mins

ADVERTISEMENT

After films like Stree 2, Bhediya, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took over the horror genre with a dash of comedy, Chhorii 2 stands tall as an obedient narrative that fits in the bracket with an impactful social message. Director Vishal Furia, who kickstarted this franchise with the Marathi original Lapachhapi, followed by Chhorii, its Hindi remake that failed to make a mark despite an OTT release, returns with a gut-wrenching sequel.

Old wine in a new bottle

The premise is the usual lore, including a mysterious element revealed at the end of the movie. Furia has done a decent job of tying the sequel to its first part, which makes it easier for those who missed it. The story brings Nushrratt Bharuccha back to where it all started. However, she’s now stronger than ever and will leave no stone unturned to protect her daughter from the evils of supernatural and real life.

A look at the performances

Nushrratt maintains her streak as a prolific actor. Soha Ali Khan is a treat to watch. She does justice to her role as the arch-nemesis but comes bearing a whole lot of mystery and warmth with her maternal touch. Gashmeer Mahajani, a known face on the Marathi front, showcases his acting prowess without going overboard. The supporting actors also do a brilliant job of weaving the story together seamlessly.

Final verdict

The film is co-written by Vishal Furia and Ajit Jagtap. With a runtime of over two hours, it barely makes up for a horror movie. A couple of jumpscares here and there, its crux is about highlighting social wrongdoings against the girl child and women. Chhorii 2 upgrades from the narrative of female foeticide and grabs another cause to leave a footprint, but it could have done away with a tighter script. Most of the scenes needed snipping to avoid boredom from seeping in. That being said, Indian horror is graduating, and this one is a breath of fresh air with a better appeal than most of the star-studded celluloids we’ve seen so far in 2025.