Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Chhorii 2 trailer out Nushrratt Bharucchas intense fight as a mother against paranormal forces

Chhorii 2 trailer out! Nushrratt Bharuccha’s intense fight as a mother against paranormal forces 

Updated on: 03 April,2025 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Chhorii 2 plunges even deeper into folkloric horror, supernatural terror, and the unbreakable will of a mother fighting against forces beyond comprehension

Chhorii 2 trailer out! Nushrratt Bharuccha’s intense fight as a mother against paranormal forces 

Chhorii 2 trailer out

Listen to this article
Chhorii 2 trailer out! Nushrratt Bharuccha’s intense fight as a mother against paranormal forces 
x
00:00

Prime Video today unveiled the spine-chilling trailer for Chhorii 2, the highly anticipated sequel of its 2021 original horror film, Chhorii. Expanding the twisted world of its predecessor, which was celebrated for its suspenseful storytelling deeply rooted in folklore, this new chapter plunges even deeper into folkloric horror, supernatural terror, and the unbreakable will of a mother fighting against forces beyond comprehension. 


About the Chhorri 2 trailer 


Set in the unexplored realm of underground caves, the trailer for Chhorii 2 pulls viewers back into Sakshi’s haunting world, now even darker, deadlier, and more perilous. Haunting rituals, ghostly figures, and unsettling folklore build an atmosphere thick with dread as she confronts malevolent supernatural forces to protect her daughter, Ishani. Soha Ali Khan’s mysterious, ‘Daasi Ma’ character only adds to the tension. Beneath the scares, the trailer reveals an emotional survival story, a mother’s unyielding fight against evil, promising a chilling, more intense chapter filled with deeper fears and unexpected twists.


Nushrratt Bharuccha on returning to the franchise

Speaking about stepping back into Sakshi’s world, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared, “Returning as Sakshi in Chhorii 2 has been one of the most intense yet rewarding experiences of my career. After 7 years of tirelessly protecting her child, Sakshi’s deepest fear comes true, which adds a whole new level of emotion and intensity to the narrative. The horror in this installment feels darker, more powerful, and very real because it taps into a mother’s worst nightmare. Vishal has masterfully woven spine-chilling moments with raw emotions, making the story a gripping blend of survival, love, and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child."

Soha Ali Khan on joining the cast

Soha Ali Khan, who joins the Chhorii franchise, added, “Joining the talented cast of Chhorii 2 and stepping into such a compelling role was a thrilling new challenge for me. What drew me to the film was how it mixes unsettling, atmospheric horror with folklore that feels so rooted in our culture. My character is layered — there’s menace but also mystery. She’s not someone you can easily predict, which made her a fascinating character to portray on screen. Vishal has crafted a world where fear creeps in from all sides, and being a part of it allowed me to explore a completely new side of myself as an actor."

Chhorii 2 to be released on April 11

A T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production, the horror film is helmed by Vishal Furia and also features an ensemble cast that includes Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. Chhorii 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 11th April 2025.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Chhorii 2 Nushrratt Bharuccha soha ali khan upcoming movie Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK