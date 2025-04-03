Chhorii 2 plunges even deeper into folkloric horror, supernatural terror, and the unbreakable will of a mother fighting against forces beyond comprehension

Prime Video today unveiled the spine-chilling trailer for Chhorii 2, the highly anticipated sequel of its 2021 original horror film, Chhorii. Expanding the twisted world of its predecessor, which was celebrated for its suspenseful storytelling deeply rooted in folklore, this new chapter plunges even deeper into folkloric horror, supernatural terror, and the unbreakable will of a mother fighting against forces beyond comprehension.

About the Chhorri 2 trailer

Set in the unexplored realm of underground caves, the trailer for Chhorii 2 pulls viewers back into Sakshi’s haunting world, now even darker, deadlier, and more perilous. Haunting rituals, ghostly figures, and unsettling folklore build an atmosphere thick with dread as she confronts malevolent supernatural forces to protect her daughter, Ishani. Soha Ali Khan’s mysterious, ‘Daasi Ma’ character only adds to the tension. Beneath the scares, the trailer reveals an emotional survival story, a mother’s unyielding fight against evil, promising a chilling, more intense chapter filled with deeper fears and unexpected twists.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on returning to the franchise

Speaking about stepping back into Sakshi’s world, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared, “Returning as Sakshi in Chhorii 2 has been one of the most intense yet rewarding experiences of my career. After 7 years of tirelessly protecting her child, Sakshi’s deepest fear comes true, which adds a whole new level of emotion and intensity to the narrative. The horror in this installment feels darker, more powerful, and very real because it taps into a mother’s worst nightmare. Vishal has masterfully woven spine-chilling moments with raw emotions, making the story a gripping blend of survival, love, and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child."

Soha Ali Khan on joining the cast

Soha Ali Khan, who joins the Chhorii franchise, added, “Joining the talented cast of Chhorii 2 and stepping into such a compelling role was a thrilling new challenge for me. What drew me to the film was how it mixes unsettling, atmospheric horror with folklore that feels so rooted in our culture. My character is layered — there’s menace but also mystery. She’s not someone you can easily predict, which made her a fascinating character to portray on screen. Vishal has crafted a world where fear creeps in from all sides, and being a part of it allowed me to explore a completely new side of myself as an actor."

Chhorii 2 to be released on April 11

A T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production, the horror film is helmed by Vishal Furia and also features an ensemble cast that includes Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. Chhorii 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 11th April 2025.