Japan beat Germany 2-1 in World Cup shock

Ilkay Gundogan had given Germany a first-half lead from the penalty spot before Ritsu Doan equalised in the 75th minute, giving Japan the chance to set up a famous winning goal

Japan's players celebrate their win in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha Pic/AFP

Japan defeated Germany 2-1 in FIFA World Cup shock on Wednesday as Takuma Asano's 83rd-minute winner stunned the four-time champions.

Ilkay Gundogan had given Germany a first-half lead from the penalty spot before Ritsu Doan equalised in the 75th minute, giving Japan the chance to set up a famous winning goal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.