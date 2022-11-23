×
Japan beat Germany 2-1 in World Cup shock

Updated on: 23 November,2022 08:45 PM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

Top

Ilkay Gundogan had given Germany a first-half lead from the penalty spot before Ritsu Doan equalised in the 75th minute, giving Japan the chance to set up a famous winning goal

Japan's players celebrate their win in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha Pic/AFP


Japan defeated Germany 2-1 in FIFA World Cup shock on Wednesday as Takuma Asano's 83rd-minute winner stunned the four-time champions.


Ilkay Gundogan had given Germany a first-half lead from the penalty spot before Ritsu Doan equalised in the 75th minute, giving Japan the chance to set up a famous winning goal.



