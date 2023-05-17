Jones’s brace helps Reds maintain Top-4 charge

Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off another fine performance in his new hybrid role between right-back and midfield with a stunning strike as Liverpool closed to within one point of the top four

Curtis Jones

Liverpool maintained their pursuit of Champions League football next season and pushed Leicester ever closer to the Championship as Curtis Jones scored twice in a 3-0 win at the King Power on Monday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rounded off another fine performance in his new hybrid role between right-back and midfield with a stunning strike as Liverpool closed to within one point of the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s men still need a late-season collapse from Newcastle or Manchester United, but a seven-game winning streak from the Reds has upped the pressure on their rivals, who both have three games remaining to Liverpool’s two. “It’s all we can do,” said Klopp. “It would be a real shame if they slip and we’re not there. So we have to do our job.

“I think we have qualified for European football which six weeks ago wasn’t in sight.”

Seven years on from shocking the world to win the title, Leicester’s Premier League days look numbered as they remain two points from safety with two games remaining.

They face another daunting task when they travel to Newcastle next Monday. in a match that could seal their fate should Everton or Leeds win over the weekend.

