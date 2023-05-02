Klopp in the dock! Liverpool coach risks 'multi-game ban' over feud with officials

Liverpool manager could face disciplinary action for wild celebration in front of fourth official and criticising referee after thrilling 4-3 win over Spurs

Liverpool players (in red) appeal for a foul during their English Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could face disciplinary action after accusing the referee in Sunday’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham of bearing a grudge against his team.

Portugal international Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time strike sealed victory at Anfield, just 99 seconds after Spurs thought Richarlison’s first Premier League goal for the club had rescued a point after the visitors had been 0-3 behind. Klopp, however, was so incensed by the officiating throughout the match that he charged down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks —and injured himself in the process. Klopp then lambasted referee Paul Tierney.

An animated Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines during his team’s tense 4-3 victory. Pics/AFP

“We have our history with Tierney, I really don’t know what he has against us, he has said there is no problem but that cannot be true,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“How he looks at me, I don’t understand it. My celebration was unnecessary, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK,” he added. The German boss, when asked what Tierney had said, replied: “I will not say anything about it. The refs don’t say what is said so I don’t say what is said.”

That did not stop Klopp from going on to reference Tierney’s performance during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw away to Spurs last season. “Paul Tierney didn’t give Harry Kane a red card but Robbo [Liverpool’s Andy Robertson] got a red card. It was not the first time, there are so many things.”

As for his touchline antics following Jota’s winning goal, Klopp said: “Of course, we are emotional in these moments. It’s difficult. It is not OK, we shouldn’t do that. I didn’t say a bad word to the fourth official—not at all—but I pulled my hamstring probably in that moment so, fair enough, I’m already punished.”

Tottenham’s Ryan Mason was also unhappy with the officials, particularly the VAR, following a defeat that left Spurs sixth in the table, two points behind Liverpool.

