Jude awakening!

Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (left) with coach Carlo Ancelotti during the UCL final last year. Pic/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham’s first season at Real Madrid started with a glut of goals and ended with a dream double, but his second is yet to take off.

The England international faces his former side Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu in a rematch of last season’s Champions League final, which Bellingham and Los Blancos triumphed in to win the competition for a record 15th time.

Bellingham, 21, has shown signs of frustration in his sophomore year at Madrid, tasked with more defensive responsibility in midfield following the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Ten goals last season

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used Bellingham on the right of midfield in Saturday’s 2-1 La Liga win at Celta Vigo, another new role for the 103 million euro man.

Bellingham started last season as a key figure in the centre of Madrid’s attack, scoring 10 goals in his first 10 games across La Liga and the Champions League. Thrust into the position after Karim Benzema departed while Madrid waited for then Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe to arrive, Bellingham thrived. After nine games this season in all competitions, he is yet to score.

Rivalry with Vinicius

During the win over Celta, Bellingham appeared furious with Brazilian teammate Vinicius Junior after the forward did not pass him the ball when he was well placed to score and instead lashed over.

“I haven’t seen that [moment] you’re talking about, but if it happened, it means that he has balls, character, and seems good to me,” said Ancelotti, who has looked to shore up Madrid’s defence during the second half of last season by getting Bellingham to play a hybrid role which saw him drop to the left of midfield. The midfielder looked exhausted in the final months of the campaign and struggled with shoulder and ankle issues.

Ancelotti has emphasised Bellingham’s job has changed and he should be appreciated for what he’s bringing to the team, in a midfield role now similar to what he was accustomed to before joining Los Blancos.

Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin under pressure

Borussia Dortmund travel to Real Madrid on Tuesday in a rematch of last season’s Champions League final amid worrying form and criticism of coach Nuri Sahin. Dortmund have looked inconsistent and still appear to lack a clear tactical identity. Sahin’s side are seventh in the Bundesliga, but top of the 36-team Champions League group after wins at Club Brugge and against Celtic at home. The only discernible trend so far for them has been their strength at home and their woes on the road.

