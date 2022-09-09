Jurgen Klopp: We are lacking a lot of things

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fumes after 1-4 shocker at Napoli

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah wears a dejected look while Napoli players celebrate a goal in the background. Pics/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the Reds must “reinvent” themselves after a poor start to the season was compounded by a 1-4 defeat to Napoli in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

The margin of defeat equalled Liverpool’s worst ever in the Champions League and could have been even more severe had Alisson Becker not saved a first-half penalty from Victor Osimhen. Piotr Zielinski scored twice either side of two well-worked strikes from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Giovanni Simeone for the Italians to put Napoli 4-0 up early in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp

Luis Diaz pulled a goal back for last season’s beaten finalists, but the Colombian was one of very few bright sparks on a night that exposed Liverpool’s early season problems.

The Reds have won just two of their opening seven games of the campaign and sit seventh in the Premier League, already six points off the top of the table. “It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves, so it’s really a lot of things lacking. The fun part is we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League season and a Champions League campaign.

“We were not working as a team,” added Klopp. There is little time for Klopp to find solutions with Ajax at Anfield and Chelsea away also to come in the next 10 days before an international break.

