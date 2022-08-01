Breaking News
Community Shield: Jurgen Klopp hails subs as Liverpool beat Man City 3-1

Updated on: 01 August,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  Leicester
AFP |

“Today we played the smart passes. All the subs made a real difference. It was the most important thing I learned today, that the boys are ready.”

Liverpool struck first blood against Manchester City ahead of the new Premier League season as Darwin Nunez made an instant impact for Jurgen Klopp’s men to win the Community Shield 3-1 on Saturday. 

In a tale of two big summer signings, Nunez came off the bench to win a penalty and score his first goal since a 75-million euro move from Benfica, while Erling Haaland had a City debut to forget. “He’s good,” said Klopp on Nunez, who has been criticised for his pre-season performances. “Today we played the smart passes. All the subs made a real difference. It was the most important thing I learned today, that the boys are ready.”

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and Marco Asensio added a second-half insurance goal as Real Madrid beat Juventus 2-0 in a pre-season friendly at California’s Rose Bowl. With his eye on Real Madrid’s European Super Cup clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days, coach Carlo Ancelotti started the same lineup that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in May. In Berlin, Sadio Mane opened his competitive goal-scoring account for Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions defeated Leipzig 5-3 to capture the German Super Cup for a 10th time.


