> Kante joins Benzema at Saudi champs Al Ittihad

Updated on: 22 June,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Riyadh
AFP |

Top

Welcome to our new tiger Kante,” a reference to the team’s nickname. 32-year-old Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018

N’Golo Kante

France’s World Cup winning midfielder N’Golo Kante has joined Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, joining up with compatriot Karim Benzema


“Kante is an Ittihad player now!” the club said on Twitter, while chairman Anmar al-Hailee tweeted: “Welcome to our new tiger Kante,” a reference to the team’s nickname. 32-year-old Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018.


