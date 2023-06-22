Welcome to our new tiger Kante,” a reference to the team’s nickname. 32-year-old Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018

N’Golo Kante

Listen to this article Kante joins Benzema at Saudi champs Al-Ittihad x 00:00

France’s World Cup winning midfielder N’Golo Kante has joined Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad, the club said in a statement on Wednesday, joining up with compatriot Karim Benzema.

“Kante is an Ittihad player now!” the club said on Twitter, while chairman Anmar al-Hailee tweeted: “Welcome to our new tiger Kante,” a reference to the team’s nickname. 32-year-old Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Benzema signs Rs 5,000cr deal with Saudi’s Al-Ittihad

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever