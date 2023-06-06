Breaking News
Benzema signs Rs 5,000cr deal with Saudi’s Al-Ittihad

Updated on: 06 June,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Madrid
Agencies |

Top

Real will meanwhile go into the off-season with a need to boost its attack. Benzema, the team's top striker in recent seasons and last year's Ballon d'Or winner, decided this weekend that he will not be back after 14 years at the club

Karim Benzema

After Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s rumoured  future to the same Gulf nation, it has emerged that Real Madrid has signed for  Saudi side Al-Ittihad.


Benzema, 35, has reportedly signed a three-year deal and will receive a whopping $643   million (Rs 5,000 crore approximately) for  three seasons. Benzema leaves Real after netting over 350 goals and winning 24 major trophies, which include four Spanish League and five Champions League titles. Real will meanwhile go into the off-season with a need to boost its attack. Benzema, the team’s top striker in recent seasons and last year’s Ballon d’Or winner, decided this weekend that he will not be back after 14 years at the club. 


His last game was Sunday’s  1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.


Also Read: What will Real Madrid be like without their 'unsung hero' Karim Benzema?

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Karim Benzema cristiano ronaldo lionel messi football sports news Sports Update

