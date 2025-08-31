City will play the Italian champions on Thursday, September 18, with other blockbuster clashes such as Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid also scheduled across the first matchday that stretches over three days (16th to 18)

Manchester City are set for a quick reunion with Kevin De Bruyne as the English side were handed a home fixture with the Belgian’s new club Napoli to kick off their Champions League campaign.

City will play the Italian champions on Thursday, September 18, with other blockbuster clashes such as Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid also scheduled across the first matchday that stretches over three days (16th to 18).

