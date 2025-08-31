Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Kdb Manchester City reunion on first UCL matchday

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

City will play the Italian champions on Thursday, September 18, with other blockbuster clashes such as Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid also scheduled across the first matchday that stretches over  three days (16th to 18)

Manchester City are set for a quick reunion with Kevin De Bruyne as the English side were handed a home fixture with the Belgian’s new club Napoli to kick off their Champions League campaign.

City will play the Italian champions on Thursday, September 18, with other blockbuster clashes such as Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid also scheduled across the first matchday that stretches over  three days (16th to 18).

City will play the Italian champions on Thursday, September 18, with other blockbuster clashes such as Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid also scheduled across the first matchday that stretches over  three days (16th to 18).



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


