Kim Kardashian thrills son Saint by arranging PSG star Mbappe meet

Updated on: 22 March,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kardashian, 42, took her seven-year-old and a group of his friends on a tour to experience a series of incredible football events around Europe. Saint  and his pals saw Paris Saint-Germain play Rennes, which the latter won 2-0 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris

Kim Kardashian; (right) Kylian Mbappe and Saint


American reality TV star Kim Kardashian gave son Saint a huge surprise by arranging a meeting with football star Kylian Mbappe


Kardashian, 42, took her seven-year-old and a group of his friends on a tour to experience a series of incredible football events around Europe. Saint  and his pals saw Paris Saint-Germain play Rennes, which the latter won 2-0 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. 



Saint was also treated to a FaceTime call with Brazilian star Neymar and a video chat with Arsenal hero Bukayo Saka. Kim  received signed football jerseys for the group from Victoria Beckham and her football star husband David, who owns MLS side Inter Miami CF in Florida.

