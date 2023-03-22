Kim Kardashian thrills son Saint by arranging PSG star Mbappe meet

Kardashian, 42, took her seven-year-old and a group of his friends on a tour to experience a series of incredible football events around Europe. Saint and his pals saw Paris Saint-Germain play Rennes, which the latter won 2-0 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris

Kim Kardashian; (right) Kylian Mbappe and Saint

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian gave son Saint a huge surprise by arranging a meeting with football star Kylian Mbappe.

Kardashian, 42, took her seven-year-old and a group of his friends on a tour to experience a series of incredible football events around Europe. Saint and his pals saw Paris Saint-Germain play Rennes, which the latter won 2-0 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Also read: PSG forward Kylian Mbappe named as France captain after Hugo Lloris retirement

Saint was also treated to a FaceTime call with Brazilian star Neymar and a video chat with Arsenal hero Bukayo Saka. Kim received signed football jerseys for the group from Victoria Beckham and her football star husband David, who owns MLS side Inter Miami CF in Florida.