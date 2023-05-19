Klopp given two-match ban for referee rant

Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool’s 4-3 win at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a two-match touchline ban after questioning the integrity of referee Paul Tierney following the Reds’ win over Tottenham Hotspur in April.

Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool’s 4-3 win at Anfield.

The Football Association said the first game of the ban would be served immediately, with Liverpool facing Aston Villa on Saturday.

