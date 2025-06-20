“Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment,” said Los Blancos in a statement

Kylian Mbappe. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe is being treated in an American hospital after suffering a stomach bug, the Spanish giants said on Thursday.

“Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

Mbappe missed Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal.

