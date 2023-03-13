Kylian Mbappe scores winner as PSG bounce back from UCL exit

PSG have been left with just the Ligue 1 title to play for in the remaining months of the season after the Qatar-owned club were knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate defeat

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe broke away to score a last-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday, a result that will go a small way towards healing the wound of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

PSG have been left with just the Ligue 1 title to play for in the remaining months of the season after the Qatar-owned club were knocked out of Europe’s elite club competition in the last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate defeat.

They took the lead on their trip to Brittany in the 37th minute when Carlos Soler followed in to score after Mbappe’s shot had been parried by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

Also read: Kylian Mbappe: That’s our maximum

Yet the home side, battling to avoid relegation, drew level before half-time through Franck Honorat and it looked like they would hold on for a precious point in their fight to avoid relegation.

But then Mbappe, who had just been booked for kicking Brest midfielder Haris Belkebla in the back of the calf, was sent through on goal by Lionel Messi and rounded Bizot to score.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever