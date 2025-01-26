Breaking News
Updated on: 26 January,2025 12:44 PM IST  |  Madrid
AFP |

The hosts made early inroads, with Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois saving from David Torres' header, but that was about as good as it got for them

Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Valladolid FC and Real Madrid CF at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid. Pic/AFP

Kylian Mbappe treble helps Liga leaders Real Madrid down Valladolid
Kylian Mbappe continued his rich vein of form with a hat-trick on Saturday to power Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Valladolid and a four-point lead at the top of La Liga. Second-place Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at home earlier against Villarreal, while Barcelona, third, trail Los Blancos by 10 points before hosting Valencia on Sunday. Mbappe has hit his devastating best in recent weeks after struggling for consistency following his summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain. 


The French superstar climbed to 15 league goals for the season, trailing only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, on 16. Mbappe's treble helped Madrid ease to a simple away victory against bottom side Valladolid, without suspended Brazil international Vinicius Junior. The hosts made early inroads, with Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois saving from David Torres' header, but that was about as good as it got for them. 


Madrid started to chip away at their opponents and made the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Jude Bellingham nudged a deflected pass through to Mbappe, who curled into the top corner. The former PSG star has now scored in each of his last five games for the club and is looking every part the potent attacking force Madrid were hoping he would be. Madrid were controlling the game without creating too many chances, but with Mbappe in his purple patch, he only needed one more to put the game to bed. 


Rodrygo Goes slipped in the forward who curled a low effort past goalkeeper Karl Hein from a similar position to his first goal in the 57th minute. Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the final stages, after Mario Martin lunged into a tackle on Bellingham in the area. The Valladolid midfielder took the ball but then smashed into the England international's calf studs-up and was dismissed. Mbappe sent Hein the wrong way from the spot for his 12th goal in his last 11 games across all competitions.

