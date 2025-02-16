La Liga: 10-man Real Madrid draws at Osasuna after Bellingham red card

The draw in Pamplona puts Madrid's league lead in jeopardy. Atletico Madrid is two points behind Madrid before hosting Celta Vigo on Saturday

Real Madrid's English midfielder Jude Bellingham reacts to being presented a red card by Spanish referee Munuera Montero during the Spanish league football match between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid CF at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona. Pic/AFP

Jude Bellingham was sent off and 10-man Real Madrid failed to hold its lead against Osasuna in a 1-1 draw in La Liga on Saturday. Kylian Mbappé put Madrid ahead in the 15th minute with his 11th goal in as many league games. But Madrid was outnumbered after Bellingham's red card apparently for protesting five minutes before halftime.

The referee then awarded Osasuna a penalty after a video review and booked Eduardo Camavinga for stomping the foot of Ante Budimir in the box. Budimir slotted the 58th-minute equalizer past Thibaut Courtois to unleash celebrations at El Sadar Stadium. The draw in Pamplona puts Madrid's league lead in jeopardy. Atletico Madrid is two points behind Madrid before hosting Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Barcelona can pull level with its top rival if it beats Rayo Vallecano on Monday. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was also shown a yellow card early after he complained excessively for what he thought was a handball by an Osasuna player in the host's area. The decisions by referee José Luis Munuera will likely aggravate Madrid's sense of grievance regarding the refereeing in La Liga.

Following its loss at Espanyol, the powerhouse sent a scathing letter to Spain's soccer federation to decry what it considered ¿adulterated¿ refereeing that favored other teams. Osasuna, which beat Barcelona 4-2 in September when the Catalan club was leading the league, moved into seventh place.

