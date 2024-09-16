Breaking News
La Liga: Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz out for three months with groin injury

The good news for Real Madrid is that both Bellingham and Tchouameni are likely to be fit when Real Madrid kick off their Champions League campaign against Stuttgart on Tuesday night

Brahim Diaz. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid will be without attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz for around three months after tests confirmed a groin injury he suffered in Saturday's 2-0 win away to Real Sociedad. 


"Following tests carried out today on our Brahim Diaz by the Real Madrid medical department, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the abductor longus muscle of his right leg. His progress will be monitored," informed the club website, with the Spanish press informing he will need around three months to recover.



The Morocco international had a rare start against Real Sociedad due to injuries to Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, but had to be replaced by Rodrygo just 24 minutes after noticing pain in his right groin, reports Xinhua.

The good news for Real Madrid is that both Bellingham and Tchouameni are likely to be fit when Real Madrid kick off their Champions League campaign against Stuttgart on Tuesday night.

David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos will miss out on Tuesday as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid continued their unbeaten start to the La Liga season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, with Kylian Mbappe playing a key role once again.

The French forward, who joined Madrid this summer, scored his third goal in two matches, calmly converting a penalty late in the second half to secure all three points for Los Blancos.

