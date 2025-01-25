Breaking News
Updated on: 25 January,2025 04:55 PM IST  |  Madrid
La Liga: Vinicius isn't going anywhere, confirms Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Friday played down rumours that winger Vinicius Jr could be set for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and claimed the forward is going anywhere. 


Last summer saw rumours about some parties showing interest in taking the Brazilian to the Saudi Pro League, and the story has surfaced again in the Spanish press, with stories of a possible world-record offer of 350 million euros (367 million US dollars) for the player.


Kylian Mbappe's ever-improving form - and the fact the French forward has played in his favourite role on the left of the Real Madrid attack in Vinicius' absence - has lent further credibility to the story, reports Xinhua.


However, speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's La Liga game at Real Valladolid, Ancelotti was having none of it.

"As far as I know - and I have direct information from the player, is that he is very happy here and he wants to make history at Real Madrid," responded the coach to a question over Vinicius' future.

"Everyone is happy here and we want to make history," he added.

Vinicius will miss Saturday's game due to suspension after he was shown a red card for aggression in his side's win in Valencia on January 3, and he will also miss next week's Champions League visit to Brest after his yellow card against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night led to a suspension for accumulation of bookings.

"He (Vinicius) is the same as always," insisted Ancelotti, adding that Vinicius' suspensions would "be good for him to recover and to work calmly. He'll take advantage of these days and be fresh at the key moments."

"He is a player who is indispensable, there is no doubt about that," he concluded.

Real Madrid are currently leading the La Liga standings with 46 points from 20 matches with Atletico Madrid in second with 44 points from 20 matches. Barcelona are in third place with 39 points.

