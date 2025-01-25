Varun Chakravarthy credits domestic circuit for his international comeback

Varun Chakravarthy played a crucial role in India's win in the first T20I match against England. He stated that his features in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy helped him maintain his rhythm and form

Varun Chakravarthy. Pic/PTI

Team India's spinner Varun Chakravarthy has credited his strong performances in domestic cricket as a key factor behind his success in international cricket.

Varun Chakravarthy played a crucial role in India's win in the first T20I match against England. He stated that his features in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy helped him maintain his rhythm and form.

Varun Chakravarthy won the Player of the Match award and stated the importance of domestic cricket in sharpening his skills and adapting to challenging conditions.

“Definitely the level of cricket in domestic cricket is very high. I would say almost on par with IPL and the other international matches we play,” he remarked during a press interaction in Chennai on the eve of the second T20I.

Speaking about SMAT, Varun Chakravarthy said that the matches played on smaller grounds make it difficult to contain the aggressive batting.

“I would really suggest everyone to play SMAT because we play on small grounds and it is very challenging and even I find it very tough. So it has definitely helped me be more instinctive and to be on my toes and think correctly at the right moment,” Chakravarthy added

The tournament witnessed a record number of boundaries and sixes this season, reflecting the influence of India’s aggressive approach to white-ball cricket. For Chakravarthy, who represents Tamil Nadu, playing group matches in Mohali, Mullanpur, and Indore served as ideal preparation for the high-pressure T20Is.

The second T20I in Chennai will be a special moment for Chakravarthy as it marks his first international appearance at his home ground, the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). “Back in Chennai and in Blues is very important for me. Playing for my country in front of my parents and the home crowd. It is very special for me,” he said.

Chakravarthy’s mystery spin has become a vital asset for India in the ongoing series, particularly with Jasprit Bumrah unavailable. In the opening T20I, Chakravarthy dismantled England’s batting line-up during the middle overs, setting the stage for India’s victory. His ability to vary pace and deceive batters with his unique grip has made him a match-winner in crucial games.

“No, nothing as specific. My role is to just be aggressive and be brave and keep bowling at the stumps. That has been my role. There is no added responsibility. GG (Gautam Gambhir) and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) make sure that there is no external stress on the players. They keep the external noise away,” Varun added.

(With IANS Inputs)