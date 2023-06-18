The Italian coach was part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at City, where he won the English Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season

Enzo Maresca

Listen to this article Leicester hire treble-winning Enzo Maresca as manager x 00:00

Fresh from helping Manchester City win a treble of trophies, Enzo Maresca was hired as manager of relegated Leicester on Friday.

The Italian coach was part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at City, where he won the English Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maresca was signed till 2026. “Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets extremely well with the footballing direction we are looking to take,” Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.

Maresca was previously an assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham.

Also Read: Rudi Garcia replaces Luciano Spalletti as Napoli coach

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever