Leicester hire treble-winning Enzo Maresca as manager

Updated on: 18 June,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Leicester
AP , PTI |

The Italian coach was part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at City, where he won the English Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season

Leicester hire treble-winning Enzo Maresca as manager

Enzo Maresca

Fresh from helping Manchester City win a treble of trophies, Enzo Maresca was hired as manager of relegated Leicester on Friday.


The Italian coach was part of Pep Guardiola’s backroom team at City, where he won the English Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup this season.


Maresca was signed till 2026. “Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets extremely well with the footballing direction we are looking to take,” Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said.


Maresca was previously an assistant to Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham.

