Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Lionel Messi brace puts Miami into Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi brace puts Miami into Leagues Cup final

Updated on: 28 August,2025 12:27 PM IST  |  Fort Lauderdale, United States
AFP |

Top

Orlando will play in a third-place game, and the top three finishers in the tournament earn berths in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Lionel Messi brace puts Miami into Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates Telasco Segovia and Tadeo Allende after winning the Leagues Cup Semifinal between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Lionel Messi brace puts Miami into Leagues Cup final
x
00:00

Lionel Messi scored twice late on as Inter Miami fought back to beat Orlando City 3-1 and reach the final of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. After missing two straight matches with a right thigh injury, Messi converted a penalty in the 77th minute to pull Inter level at 1-1 then combined with Jordi Alba to put the hosts ahead in the 88th. 

Lionel Messi scored twice late on as Inter Miami fought back to beat Orlando City 3-1 and reach the final of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. After missing two straight matches with a right thigh injury, Messi converted a penalty in the 77th minute to pull Inter level at 1-1 then combined with Jordi Alba to put the hosts ahead in the 88th. 

Telasco Segovia added a third in injury time as Miami returned to the final of the Leagues Cup, the cross-border competition featuring teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga-MX. Inter won it in 2023, Messi's first season in MLS. They will face reigning MLS Cup champions Los Angeles Galaxy or Seattle Sounders in Sunday's final. 



Orlando will play in a third-place game, and the top three finishers in the tournament earn berths in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. In a high-energy first half, Croatia's Marco Pasalic silenced the crowd at Miami's Chase Stadium with a goal in first-half added time. Luis Muriel slipped a pass into the area and Maximiliano Falcon's attempt to clear it instead saw the ball deflect back to Pasalic, who rifled a left-footed shot into the net. 


Inter players appealed saying the ball hit Pasalic's arm but VAR confirmed the goal. Orlando, who had twice humbled their cross-state rivals this season, continued to stymie Inter in the second half. Luis Suarez forced a save from Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese while Messi twice threatened in the area only to find himself swamped in a sea of defenders. 

Inter coach Javier Mascherano was visibly frustrated as he watched from the stands, having received a red card during the quarter-final win over Tigres UANL. Orlando lost some momentum in the 59th minute when Guatemalan referee Walter Lopez denied them a penalty shout after Sergio Busquets' foul on Ivan Angulo. And the momentum shifted irrevocably Miami's way in the 74th minute when substitute Tadeo Allende drew a foul in the box. 

David Brekalo's challenge included a tug on Allende's jersey and earned him a second yellow card. He departed as Messi went to the spot, the Argentine great firing past Gallese into the lower right corner of the net. Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi sparked joyous celebrations with his second goal 11 minutes later. Orlando had won two prior matches against Miami this season by a combined 7-1 margin, including a 4-1 rout earlier this month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

lionel messi Inter Miami football sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK