Inter Miami superstar Lionel kept quiet by Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahly in 0-0 draw; club manager Javier Mascherano feels they were overawed by the occasion

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi after the goalless draw with Al Ahly on Saturday. Pics/Getty Images

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were held to a 0-0 draw by Egyptian side Al Ahly on Saturday as FIFA’s new 32-team tournament got off to a smooth start in front of 60,927 fans in Florida.

The Argentine star was denied a storybook stoppage-time winner when he saw his curling shot from 20 yards out tipped on to the bar by Mohamed El Shenawy as Miami piled on the pressure in the final minutes of the game.

Raucous support

Al Ahly, who were cheered on by over 10,000 of their raucous supporters, were left to rue a first-half penalty from Egypt international Trezeguet which was saved by Miami’s Argentine keeper Oscar Ustari. But the Egyptians also had El Shenawy to thank for another fine save in the dying seconds to keep out a header from Maxi Falcon as Miami pushed for three points in the Group A clash.

Miami boss Javier Mascherano

“In the game as a whole, I think we were very nervous and anxious. That’s also normal given the context, the atmosphere… In the second half, I think we improved a lot. We understood that we had to be more patient. We played in the opponent’s half, created a lot of chances, and the truth is that we leave with the feeling that we could have won in the second half,” said Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

While there were no goals to celebrate, the game was far from boring with Al Ahly enjoying the better of the first half before Miami improved significantly after the break. Al Ahly opened up Miami’s defence with ease in the opening minutes of the game and Emam Ashour was denied by Ustari after being put through by Trezeguet.

Palestine striker Wessam Abou Ali had an effort ruled out for offside in the 31st minute and then had a fierce strike tipped over by Ustari. The penalty came when Telasco Segovia bundled over Zizo, but Trezeguet’s spot kick was weak and parried out with the former Aston Villa forward unable to react fast enough to the rebound.

Late close shaves

Miami were stronger after the break with Messi going close in the 64th minute with a free-kick which grazed the post before hitting the side-netting. He nearly won the game in stoppage time, after a well-worked short-corner, but the outstretched finger tip of El Shenawy was to deny him.

Miami face Porto in Atlanta on Thursday before returning home to face Brazil’s Palmeiras on Monday.

