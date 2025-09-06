Messi scored twice Thursday in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela in front of a raucous sellout crowd at estadio Monumental

Messi scored twice Thursday in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela in front of a raucous sellout crowd at estadio Monumental. “Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi said. “I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

Lionel Messi made sure he had good memories of playing a home qualifier with Argentina’s national team for the last time in his illustrious career.

Messi is yet to give any clues about when he will retire from the top level of the sport. The Argentina captain scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, and Lautaro Martinez added a goal in the 76th.

Slovakia stun Germany 2-0

Meanwhile, Germany lost an away World Cup qualifying game for the first time in a 2-0 upset against Slovakia which threw its campaign to reach the 2026 tournament into immediate jeopardy.

David Hancko and David Strelec each exploited mistakes in Germany’s defense to give Slovakia — which last qualified for the World Cup in 2010 — a surprise lead. Germany couldn’t find a way through the Slovakian defense to get back in the game.

Spain crush Bulgaria 3-0

European champions Spain took an early lead with Mikel Oyarzabal’s fifth-minute goal and eased to a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in both teams’ opening qualifying game. Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino scored to extend Spain’s lead.

