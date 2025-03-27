Messi’s Argentina to face India for exhibition game in October

On Wednesday, HSBC India became the official partner of the Argentina team to collaborate and promote football in India

Lionel Messi

Football fans in India will have a chance to watch Lionel Messi and his Argentina team in an exhibition match against India to be held in Kerala in October.

On Wednesday, HSBC India became the official partner of the Argentina team to collaborate and promote football in India.

“Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025,” a release from HSBC India said.

Messi’s first visit to India was to play a World Cup qualifying round match against Venezuela in Kolkata in September 2011. Argentina won that match 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium.

