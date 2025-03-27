Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Messis Argentina to face India for exhibition game in October

Messi’s Argentina to face India for exhibition game in October

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

On Wednesday, HSBC India became the official partner of the Argentina team to collaborate and promote football in India

Messi’s Argentina to face India for exhibition game in October

Lionel Messi

Listen to this article
Messi’s Argentina to face India for exhibition game in October
x
00:00

Football fans in India will have a chance to watch Lionel Messi and his Argentina team in an exhibition match against India to be held in Kerala in October.


On Wednesday, HSBC India became the official partner of the Argentina team to collaborate and promote football in India.


Also Read: Bodyguard held for false testimony


“Under this partnership, the Argentina national football team, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025,” a release from HSBC India said.

Messi’s first visit to India was to play a World Cup qualifying round match against Venezuela in Kolkata in September 2011. Argentina won that match 1-0 at Salt Lake Stadium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lionel messi argentina india football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK