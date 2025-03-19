Breaking News
Injured Messi out for Uruguay, Brazil ties

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
AP , PTI |

“The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle,” Inter Miami said. “His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition”

Injured Messi out for Uruguay, Brazil ties

Lionel Messi. Pic/AFP

Injured Messi out for Uruguay, Brazil ties
Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil over the next eight days because of an injury to his adductor.


The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 25-man squad announced on Monday by coach Lionel Scaloni. Later Monday, Inter Miami said Messi — the reigning Major League Soccer MVP — underwent an MRI “to assess the extent of the discomfort in his adductor region,” an injury that the team said occurred in Sunday’s win over Atlanta United.


“The examination’s findings confirmed the presence of a low-grade injury in the adductor muscle,” Inter Miami said. “His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition.”

Argentine media initially reported Messi suffered a sore left thigh during Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory. Argentina, who lead South America, will visit second-placed Uruguay on Friday and host fifth-placed Brazil four days later at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

