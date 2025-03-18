Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > MotoGP Marc Marquez wins Argentina GP

MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins Argentina GP

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Termas de Ri­o Hondo: (Argentina)
AFP |

The six-time world champion replicated his dream season beginning in Thailand a fortnight ago, beating his younger sibling from pole at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit

Ducati Lenovo's Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates at the podium after winning the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Pic/AFP

Ducati racer Marc Marquez thwarted his younger brother Alex once again to land the Argentina MotoGP on Sunday and maintain his perfect start to the season. 


The six-time world champion replicated his dream season beginning in Thailand a fortnight ago, beating his younger sibling from pole at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit.


