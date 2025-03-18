MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins Argentina GP

The six-time world champion replicated his dream season beginning in Thailand a fortnight ago, beating his younger sibling from pole at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit

Ducati Lenovo's Spanish rider Marc Marquez celebrates at the podium after winning the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Pic/AFP

Ducati racer Marc Marquez thwarted his younger brother Alex once again to land the Argentina MotoGP on Sunday and maintain his perfect start to the season.

