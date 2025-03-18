‘Khelo India Para Games important platform for growth of para athletes’

“KIPG is a great platform for senior athletes to compete against each other. We also motivate each other at all times,”said Navdeep

Paralympian Navdeep Singh. Pic/Shadab Khan

Paris Paralympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Navdeep Singh believes the Khelo India Para Games is an important platform for the continued growth of para athletes.

The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) is set to kick off on Thursday. “KIPG is a great platform for senior athletes to compete against each other. We also motivate each other at all times,”said Navdeep.

