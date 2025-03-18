Breaking News
New India Co-Operative Bank case: Mumbai BJP leader's brother held by EOW
Special court acquits gangster Chhota Rajan in 2011 killing of Dawood Ibrahim’s brother’s driver
Two kill colleague on suspicion of theft in Thane, held
Torres scam: Mumbai Police's EOW files 27,147 pages chargesheet against 8 accused
Govt duty-bound to protect Aurangzeb's tomb, but won't allow his 'mahima mandan': Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Khelo India Para Games important platform for growth of para athletes

‘Khelo India Para Games important platform for growth of para athletes’

Updated on: 18 March,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

“KIPG is a great platform for senior athletes to compete against each other. We also motivate each other at all times,”said Navdeep

‘Khelo India Para Games important platform for growth of para athletes’

Paralympian Navdeep Singh. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
‘Khelo India Para Games important platform for growth of para athletes’
x
00:00

Paris Paralympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Navdeep Singh believes the Khelo India Para Games is an important platform for the continued growth of para athletes. 


Also Read: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen hope to regain form at Swiss Open


The second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) is set to kick off on Thursday. “KIPG is a great platform for senior athletes to compete against each other. We also motivate each other at all times,”said Navdeep.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

athletics sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK