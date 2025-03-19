The AIU said its understanding of this communication was that Jadhav did not require a hearing and was “content” to get a decision from the body

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Indian runner Archana gets 4-year ban for failed dope test x 00:00

India’s long-distance runner Archana Jadhav was on Tuesday banned for four years owing to a failed dope test in January, the findings of which she did not contest despite repeated reminders.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to World Athletics’ Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU), Jadhav’s sample, which was collected at the Pune Half-Marathon in December last year, contained prohibited substance Oxandrolone. This synthetic anabolic steroid promotes protein production and muscle building in the body.

Also Read: Indian Superbike League from Oct to Dec

The ban came into effect from January 7. Jadhav has been under provisional suspension for the duration. On February 25, she had replied to the violation charge in an e-mail to the AIU stating “I am extremely sorry sir...I welcome your decision.”

The AIU said its understanding of this communication was that Jadhav did not require a hearing and was “content” to get a decision from the body.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever