Indian runner Archana gets 4-year ban for failed dope test

Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Indian runner Archana gets 4-year ban for failed dope test

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s long-distance runner Archana Jadhav was on Tuesday banned for four years owing to a failed dope test in January, the findings of which she did not contest despite repeated reminders.


According to World Athletics’ Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU), Jadhav’s sample, which was collected at the Pune Half-Marathon in December last year, contained prohibited substance Oxandrolone. This synthetic anabolic steroid promotes protein production and muscle building in the body.


The ban came into effect from January 7. Jadhav has been under provisional suspension for the duration. On February 25, she had replied to the violation charge in an e-mail to the AIU stating “I am extremely sorry sir...I welcome your decision.”

The AIU said its understanding of this communication was that Jadhav did not require a hearing and was “content” to get a decision from the body.

