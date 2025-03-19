Indian Superbike League from Oct to Dec

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 March,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The national-level league will have seven franchises and will be held across three cities — Pune, Bangalore and Chennai

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India will witness its first professional, franchise-based superbike racing event — Indian Superbike League (ISBL) — from October to December, the organisers announced at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday. The national-level league will have seven franchises and will be held across three cities — Pune, Bangalore and Chennai. 


“Over 400 FMSCI-certified riders have applied to be part of the league through ISBL’s official portal. These riders will go through a selection process followed by training at specific riding schools before being picked by the franchises through an auction,” said ISBL director Pranav Bakre, adding that Ducati will supply machines for the league.


