Over 5000 participants at Mumbai Walkathon

Over 5000 participants took to the streets for the inaugural Fast&Up Mumbai Walkathon recently which was flagged off at the JVPD ground.

The 5 km family walk had the maximum participation, comprising 44 per cent of the entries while the 10 km pro walk saw 42 per cent dedicated walkers sweat it out, followed by 14 per cent participants in the 3 km fun walk.

Interestingly, women (52 per cent) outnumbered men (48 per cent) across all three categories. Following the success of this event, the organisers announced the opening of registrations for walkathons in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Ahmedabad, later this year. For registrations log on to www.justwalkindia.com