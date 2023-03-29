Lionel Messi: WC win hasn’t sunk in

Argentina skipper Messi reckons the team haven’t fully realised the magnitude of their triumph in Qatar last year; says he’s happy to have achieved it all

Lionel Messi (left) holds the Wold Cup next to his statue at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Asuncion on Monday. Pic/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has said that he has yet to fully grasp the magnitude of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The Argentina captain made the comments during a ceremony in the Paraguayan capital Asuncion, during which the Albiceleste players and coaching staff received medals and trophies to commemorate the country’s third World Cup trophy, reports Xinhua.

“Even with all the recognition we are receiving for being world champions, I think we are still not really aware of what we have achieved,” Messi said.

The 35-year-old, who scored two goals in the final against France and won the Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player, reiterated his desire to continue playing at the international level.

Also read: Lionel Messi honored with a statue at South America's soccer HQ

“We are thinking about what is coming and not about what we did. I am satisfied with this,” the Paris Saint-Germain forward said. “I have achieved practically everything in football. Now all I have to do is enjoy what I have left,” he added.

The ceremony came four days after 80,000 fans packed into the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires to watch Argentina’s 2-0 friendly victory over Panama, the team’s first match since the World Cup final in December. Messi scored in the 89th minute to cap off an easy win.

Messi’s statue to be placed next to Pele, Maradona at CONMEBOL museum

The tributes continue to pour in for Lionel Messi following Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar last year.

South American football’s governing body on Monday presented the 35-year-old Argentine star with a statue, which will be placed in the CONMEBOL museum next to those of legendary players Pelé and Diego Maradona.

Messi also received replicas of the World Cup and the Finalissima trophy, which Argentina won against Italy, during the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores draw.

His teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni received miniature trophies as well, including that of the 2021 Copa America lifted in Brazil.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever