Liverpool news: Klopp sweats as Reds plagued by host of injuries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he was reluctant to dip into the transfer market in order to solve “four-week” injury problems.



Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate suffered a knee injury in the friendly against Strasbourg on Sunday which Klopp said will see the defender out “for a while.” Konate has joined a list of sidelined Liverpool players that already includes Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota Curtis Jones and reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, with Naby Keita set to resume training after nearly a week out with illness.

None of the absentees are understood to be suffering with long-term injuries, however. “We have too many injuries, that’s true. In a few weeks they’ll be back, but they’ve missed pre-season and that’s not cool” said Klopp on the eve of Liverpool’s EPL opener away to Fulham.

