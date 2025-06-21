Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool to sign left back Kerkez from Bmouth

Liverpool to sign left-back Kerkez from B’mouth

Updated on: 21 June,2025 07:00 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The 21-year-old caught Liverpool’s eye last season with his fine form for Bournemouth, including two goals and five assists in 38 EPL appearances

Liverpool to sign left-back Kerkez from B'mouth

Milos Kerkez

Liverpool to sign left-back Kerkez from B’mouth
English Premier League (EPL) champions Liverpool have agreed to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in a deal reported to be worth $54 million (Rs 467.4cr), according to reports on Friday. 

The 21-year-old caught Liverpool’s eye last season with his fine form for Bournemouth, including two goals and five assists in 38 EPL appearances. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


