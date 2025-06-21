The 21-year-old caught Liverpool’s eye last season with his fine form for Bournemouth, including two goals and five assists in 38 EPL appearances

Milos Kerkez

Listen to this article Liverpool to sign left-back Kerkez from B’mouth x 00:00

English Premier League (EPL) champions Liverpool have agreed to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in a deal reported to be worth $54 million (Rs 467.4cr), according to reports on Friday.

The 21-year-old caught Liverpool’s eye last season with his fine form for Bournemouth, including two goals and five assists in 38 EPL appearances.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever