Lukaku and Dybala score as Roma beats Cremonese 2-1 to set up Italian Cup derby with Lazio

Lukaku and Dybala score as Roma beats Cremonese 2-1 to set up Italian Cup derby with Lazio

Updated on: 04 January,2024 05:56 PM IST  |  Rome
AP

The Serie B team had eliminated Roma in the quarterfinals last season and it looked like it might be a repeat when Frank Tsadjout put Cremonese ahead late in the first half. But Dybala came on after halftime and set up Lukaku's score before converting a penalty five minutes from time

Lukaku and Dybala score as Roma beats Cremonese 2-1 to set up Italian Cup derby with Lazio

Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala (Pic: AFP)

Lukaku and Dybala score as Roma beats Cremonese 2-1 to set up Italian Cup derby with Lazio
Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala each scored and Roma came back from a goal down to beat Cremonese 2-1 and set up a derby with Lazio in the Italian Cup quarterfinals.


The Serie B team had eliminated Roma in the quarterfinals last season and it looked like it might be a repeat when Frank Tsadjout put Cremonese ahead late in the first half.


But Dybala came on after halftime and set up Lukaku's score before converting a penalty five minutes from time. Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini had hit the crossbar midway through the first half.

The derby with Lazio will be played next week, with Lazio having eliminated Genoa last month. Also, Charles De Ketelaere scored two goals and set up another to lead Atalanta to a 3-1 win over Sassuolo and a quarterfinal matchup with AC Milan. Milan eliminated Cagliari on Tuesday.

On loan from Milan, the 22-year-old De Ketelaere didn't meet expectations upon his arrival in Italy with Milan last season. But he's flourishing on loan at Atalanta this campaign and will now meet the club that owns his contract.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

