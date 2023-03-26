UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Lukaku treble sees Belgium sink Sweden 3-0

Tedesco will know the importance of having Lukaku healthy if the Red Devils are to finally win an international trophy

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal against Sweden on Friday. Pic/Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku underlined his enduring value to Belgium by scoring all three goals in a 3-0 win at Sweden in the other notable victory on Friday.

It was a successful start to Domenico Tedesco’s tenure as coach of Belgium, which is also playing under a new captain in Kevin De Bruyne.

Domenico Tedesco

Tedesco will know the importance of having Lukaku healthy if the Red Devils are to finally win an international trophy.

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic defies age to become oldest player in Euro qualifying history

The striker wasn’t fully fit at the World Cup and that was a big reason why Belgium went out in the group stage. Lukaku has been playing regularly for Inter Milan since then and was a constant threat against Sweden as he scored in the 35th, 49th and 83rd minutes, with two set up by winger Dodi Lukebakio.

“A really good result,” Tedesco said. “I felt a good spirit not only on the pitch but also on the bench. The spirit of being united.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever