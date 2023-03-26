Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Lukaku treble sees Belgium sink Sweden 3 0

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Lukaku treble sees Belgium sink Sweden 3-0

Updated on: 26 March,2023 07:57 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

Top

Tedesco will know the importance of having Lukaku healthy if the Red Devils are to finally win an international trophy

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Lukaku treble sees Belgium sink Sweden 3-0

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates a goal against Sweden on Friday. Pic/Getty Images


Romelu Lukaku underlined his enduring value to Belgium by scoring all three goals in a 3-0 win at Sweden in the other notable victory on Friday.


It was a successful start to Domenico Tedesco’s tenure as coach of Belgium, which is also playing under a new captain in Kevin De Bruyne.



Domenico TedescoDomenico Tedesco


Tedesco will know the importance of having Lukaku healthy if the Red Devils are to finally win an international trophy.

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic defies age to become oldest player in Euro qualifying history

The striker wasn’t fully fit at the World Cup and that was a big reason why Belgium went out in the group stage. Lukaku has been playing regularly for Inter Milan since then and was a constant threat against Sweden as he scored in the 35th, 49th and 83rd minutes, with two set up by winger Dodi Lukebakio.

“A really good result,” Tedesco said. “I felt a good spirit not only on the pitch but also on the bench. The spirit of being united.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Romelu Lukaku football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK