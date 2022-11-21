×
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku likely to miss first two games

Updated on: 21 November,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP |

The forward did not take part in the Red Devils’ first proper training session since they arrived in Qatar on Friday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury

Romelu Lukaku


Romelu Lukaku will not play for Belgium at the World Cup until at least their final Group F match against Croatia, a team source told AFP on Sunday. The forward did not take part in the Red Devils’ first proper training session since they arrived in Qatar on Friday as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. 


Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances and was called up to their World Cup squad despite coach Roberto Martinez admitting he was not fully fit. “It would be better for us if he was there for the first game [against Canada on Wednesday], but I cannot tell you when he will be back,” Atletico Madrid midfielder Axel Witsel told reporters. 



“The most important thing is how he feels. I was in his place in the last European Championship when I came back from an injury and I’m sure we’ll have Romelu back very soon.” Lukaku has endured a difficult past 18 months, moving back to Inter Milan on loan after a dismal season with Chelsea.

