He has had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted—a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms

Tom Lockyer. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Luton skipper Lockyer discharged from hospital x 00:00

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match, the club announced on Thursday.

Also Read: Birthday boy Mbappe scores brace as PSG end year on top

ADVERTISEMENT

Lockyer collapsed in the second half of Saturday’s match at Bournemouth and the game was subsequently abandoned. He has had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted—a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever