Birthday boy Mbappe scores brace as PSG end year on top

Updated on: 22 December,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

Mbappe then took centre stage by making it 2-0 with a superb strike in off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the area

Kylian Mbappe celebrates PSG’s 3-1 win over Metz with his brother, Ethan at Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe marked his 25th birthday with a brace as Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Wednesday to reach the half-way stage of the season five points clear at the top of the table. 


PSG, who had been held 1-1 at Lille at the weekend, laboured in the first half before Vitinha opened the scoring early in the second half by turning in a cross from Lee Kang-in. 


Mbappe then took centre stage by making it 2-0 with a superb strike in off the underside of the crossbar from the edge of the area. 

Matthieu Udol pulled one back for the struggling visitors but Mbappe pounced on a short backpass to round the goalkeeper and make it 3-1 towards the end for his 18th league goal of the campaign.

His birthday was made even more memorable when his 16-year-old brother Ethan came on for his senior debut in stoppage time. 

PSG end the year with a comfortable five-point cushion over nearest challengers Nice, who defeated Lens 2-0 on Wednesday thanks to two late goals from Nigerian striker Terem Moffi. 

Monaco are seven points behind the leaders in third place after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Toulouse, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring both of their goals. 

