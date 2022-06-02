Maguire says bomb threat crossed the line

Maguire’s house, where he lives with his fiancee and two children, was swept by police in April to ensure the safety of his family. “I’m big enough to accept people getting on my back and saying I can improve,” said Maguire

Harry Maguire

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire says he can accept criticism of his performances but a bomb threat he received earlier this year crossed the line.

Maguire’s house, where he lives with his fiancee and two children, was swept by police in April to ensure the safety of his family. “I’m big enough to accept people getting on my back and saying I can improve,” said Maguire. “There is a line where we are human beings, I do have a family.”

