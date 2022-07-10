Riyad Mahrez, wife Taylor Ward blessed with Mila

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 July,2022 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Ward recently Instagrammed this picture of Mila and captioned it: “One week of loving you...Mila Mahrez 01.07.22.” The picture was shot with a pink backdrop with the words: “Welcome to the world baby girl”

Riyad Mahrez with wife Taylor War and baby girl


Manchester City football star Riyad Mahrez and his model wife Taylor Ward were blessed with a baby girl on July 1. The couple, who announced   Ward’s pregnancy in February, have named her Mila. 

Ward recently Instagrammed this picture of Mila and captioned it: “One week of loving you...Mila Mahrez 01.07.22.” The picture was shot with a pink backdrop with the words: “Welcome to the world baby girl.”





