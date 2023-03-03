Breaking News
Maja Nilsson voted hottest EPL WAG

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

The Sun reported that Nilsson was rated as the most attractive with a score of 9.7 out of 10. The level of hotness is determined by an app called AttractivenessTest

Maja Nilsson


Swedish and Manchester United football star Victor Lindelof’s wife, Maja Nilsson, has been named the hottest English Premier League WAG, according to a survey carried out by Betting Sites.co.uk. 


The Sun reported that Nilsson was rated as the most attractive with a score of 9.7 out of 10. The level of hotness is determined by an app called AttractivenessTest.



Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has been judged the biggest “puncher” in the division. The Manchester City striker only scored a 5.6 while his partner Isabel Haugseng Johansen was rated at 8.9. Gunners defender Ben White and his partner Milly Adams have been rated as the most attractive couple in the league. White was given a score of 8.4 and Milly 9.4 by the app.


