Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man City go atop EPL as Erling Haaland breaks 92 year old landmark

Man City go atop EPL as Erling Haaland breaks 92-year-old landmark

Updated on: 01 May,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Carlos Vinicius equalised for Fulham, but Alvarez’s first goal in six games, a brilliant long-range effort, lifted City one point clear of second-placed Arsenal. “The game was so tight. We knew after we beat Arsenal that winning these types of games is really important,” added Guardiola

Man City go atop EPL as Erling Haaland breaks 92-year-old landmark

Man City’s Erling Haaland after their win at Fulham yesterday

Listen to this article
Man City go atop EPL as Erling Haaland breaks 92-year-old landmark
x
00:00

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League on Sunday as Erling Haaland shattered a 92-year goal landmark while Julian Alvarez scored a stunner to clinch a 2-1 win at Fulham. 


Norway striker Haaland converted a third-minute penalty at Craven Cottage to become the first top-flight player to score 50 goals in all competitions since 1931. 



“Before Winston Churchill was Prime Minister? Wow. Sounds a long time ago. Congratulations to Erling. The best goal to help us achieve what we want is still there,” City boss Pep Guardiola said. Haaland also moved level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s single-season Premier League record total. Shearer scored 34 for Blackburn in 1995 and Cole hit the same tally for Newcastle in 1994.


Carlos Vinicius equalised for Fulham, but Alvarez’s first goal in six games, a brilliant long-range effort, lifted City one point clear of second-placed Arsenal. “The game was so tight. We knew after we beat Arsenal that winning these types of games is really important,” added Guardiola. 

Also Read: Guardiola hails 'extraordinary' De Bruyne & Haaland after Man City crush hapless Arsenal

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester city english premier league football sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK