Man City go atop EPL as Erling Haaland breaks 92-year-old landmark

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League on Sunday as Erling Haaland shattered a 92-year goal landmark while Julian Alvarez scored a stunner to clinch a 2-1 win at Fulham.

Norway striker Haaland converted a third-minute penalty at Craven Cottage to become the first top-flight player to score 50 goals in all competitions since 1931.

“Before Winston Churchill was Prime Minister? Wow. Sounds a long time ago. Congratulations to Erling. The best goal to help us achieve what we want is still there,” City boss Pep Guardiola said. Haaland also moved level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s single-season Premier League record total. Shearer scored 34 for Blackburn in 1995 and Cole hit the same tally for Newcastle in 1994.

Carlos Vinicius equalised for Fulham, but Alvarez’s first goal in six games, a brilliant long-range effort, lifted City one point clear of second-placed Arsenal. “The game was so tight. We knew after we beat Arsenal that winning these types of games is really important,” added Guardiola.

