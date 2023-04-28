Guardiola hails 'extraordinary' De Bruyne & Haaland after Man City crush hapless Arsenal

Man City boss Guardiola hails brilliance of goal-scorers De Bruyne, Haaland as hosts outclass Arsenal 4-1 to take control of Premiership title race

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (right) and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate the latter’s opening goal in a Premiership match against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola labelled Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland as “extraordinary” after the Manchester City stars destroyed Arsenal in a 4-1 victory that put the champions in control of the Premier League title race.

De Bruyne was at his masterful best as he put City ahead with a lung-bursting run and cool finish. The Belgium midfielder provided the cross for John Stones to head City’s second, then netted again himself before Haaland wrapped up the crucial victory in the final seconds.

Pep Guardiola

“The connection between Kevin and Erling is extraordinary, today we tried to use it as much as possible,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

Second-placed City are now just two points behind leaders Arsenal with two games in hand. If City win six of their last seven games they are guaranteed to win the title for a fifth time in six seasons. Guardiola isn’t getting carried just yet however as the Spaniard urged his players to focus on their next three league games.

City travel to Fulham on Sunday, then host West Ham and Leeds. Guardiola’s men are also due to play Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals during that period, with an FA Cup final date against Manchester United in June as they chase a remarkable treble.

“I know the next three games are really important. After two games at home against West Ham and Leeds, these three games will dictate if we can do what we want to do,” Guardiola said. “The reality is today we are two points behind Arsenal, they are in front of us.”

33

No. of goals scored by Erling Haaland this season, a new EPL record. He got past Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah—32 goals in the 2017-18 season

