Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Man Utd boss Ten Hag upbeat despite missing Eriksen Casemiro

Man Utd boss Ten Hag upbeat despite missing Eriksen, Casemiro

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

“The midfield department, games will be decided always in the midfield,” said Ten Hag of the importance of Eriksen and Casemiro at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday

Man Utd boss Ten Hag upbeat despite missing Eriksen, Casemiro

Erik ten Hag


Christian Eriksen’s early return from an ankle injury could give Manchester United’s bid for success on three fronts before the end of the season a boost. 


The Danish midfielder was expected to be sidelined until late April but returned to team training on Tuesday. United will have to cope without Eriksen and the suspended Casemiro once more for the visit of Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday and their presence has been badly missed in recent weeks. Erik ten Hag’s men have not won a Premier League game since mid-February due to a dip in form and a series of cup commitments. 



“The midfield department, games will be decided always in the midfield,” said Ten Hag of the importance of Eriksen and Casemiro at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday. 


Also read: We have to play Champions League next year: Man United boss Erik ten Hag

“So, when you miss two quality players, it’s clear but you have a squad and when you don’t have them you still have to win.” United are into the quarter-finals of the Europa League, last four of the FA Cup and lifted the League Cup in February to end a six-year wait to win a trophy. But they have slipped to fifth in the Premier League after being outplayed and outfought by Newcastle in a 2-0 defeat on Sunday. 

“You can see that in the challenges—we won only 16 from 61 challenges in offence and in defence the opponent beat us 48 from 78 challenges. Then you can’t win a game.” Ten Hag is seeking a response against Brentford, who inflicted a humiliating 4-0 defeat on United earlier in the season. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

manchester united english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK