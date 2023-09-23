Man Utd fighting to turn season around: Ten Hag

United travel to face struggling Burnley on Saturday languishing in 13th place in the Premier League—they have lost 18 of their past 35 away matches in all competitions

Erik ten Hag said on Friday that Manchester United are fighting together to try and turn their fortunes around after a calamitous start to the season. The Red Devils have lost four of their first six matches in all competitions, leaving the Dutch manager with a major task on his hands just over a month into the new campaign.

United travel to face struggling Burnley on Saturday languishing in 13th place in the Premier League—they have lost 18 of their past 35 away matches in all competitions.

“I know it’s not always only going up—you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together, and that’s what we’re doing. The dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight,” said Ten Hag.

“It’s my second year,” said Ten Hag, whose team last season finished third in the table and ended a six-year trophy drought. Stories of disgruntlement in the dressing room have begun to emerge while the attitude of players has also been questioned.

