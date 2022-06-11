Man Utd football star Lingard enjoys wild party with fans in Las Vegas

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 June,2022 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Jesse Lingard won hearts of fans after he splashed two bottles of champagne as he joined them

Jesse Lingard with friends


English football star Jesse Lingard won hearts of fans after he splashed two bottles of champagne as he joined them on their stag do. 

Lingard, 29, shared a video on Instagram of him partying in Las Vegas, where he was joined by partygoes. One of the fans has now Instagrammed the picture with the Manchester United star (in blue shorts) and wrote: “Can confirm @jesselingard is a legend. And thank you for the champagne. What a guy #jesselingard.”  In the video and pictures shared by the fan, Lingard is seen celebrating with them.




